A black bear seems to be wandering around the Village of Saugerties. “Last night, just before we were getting ready for dinner, what did I see just across from my house, but the biggest black bear I have ever seen in my life,” Mayor Bill Murphy said at the regular Village Board meeting on Monday, August 1. “It made me stop in my tracks. He was five-feet tall, on all fours.”

Trustee Terry Parisian said he hasn’t seen the bear, but several people had mentioned seeing it. The bear appeared to be very docile, Murphy said.

“That’s got to be a little scary,” said trustee Vincent Buono.

Someone told Murphy she had seen the bear on Finger Street. Others at the meeting mentioned hearing about the bear on West Bridge Street and on Lighthouse Drive.