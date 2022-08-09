With record-breaking hot weather in the Hudson Valley, getting motivated to brave the heat is sometimes difficult. However, it’s hard to resist all the cool happenings in the area. So rather than miss out, it might be worth it to make sure you’re fully hydrated and then enjoy some of our top picks for the week of August 10-16.

Immerse yourself. Abstract Expressionist Calvin Grimm’s painterly adventures in his ‘artist-built’ home, studio and grounds at 14 Lion’s Way in Shady (on the left side of Hutchin Hill Road). Opening reception of “Pink and Green” on Saturday, August 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. When Willem de Kooning left NYC for the open, illuminating spaces of Long Island’s East End, his paintings expanded as well. As he soaked in the environs while bicycling between the beach and the studio, de Kooning’s already courageous use of pink and green evolved as part of an even more sumptuous color awareness. Calvin Grimm acknowledges the de Kooning influence, because, throughout his childhood along that same coast and in Woodstock’s mountains, Grimm was equally moved. His Abstract Expressionist paintings are rich in the pastoral, sensual, sublime language of nature. For more information, call Calvin at 845-679-7183 or 406-451-8082. Appointments are available at other times, too, by calling those numbers.

Got the Blues?! Feast at the Ellenville Blueberry Festival. Celebrate blueberry season with a full day of vendors, food stands and live music on August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canal Street & Liberty Square, Ellenville. Fresh pints of berries, pies and jams available. Admission and parking are both free! ewcoc.com.

— Pam’s pick

Celebrate the Arts. Saugerties Artists’ Tour celebrates 20 years. Open Studios Tour weekend throughout Saugerties August 13-14. Request a printed map (highly recommended) by emailing your surface address to bbravo@hvc.rr.com or download maps from the website below. Maps are also available at many local businesses, including Smith Hardware, 227 Main Street, Saugerties and the Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, 136 Partition Street, Saugerties. https://saugertiesarttour.org/.

— Genia’s pick

Get Your Goat. Third annual Goat Games hosted by Catskill Animal Sanctuary on Saturday, August 13 from noon to 3 p.m., as they celebrate the opening of the Goat Games. Also from Friday, August 12 to Monday, August 15, supporters all across the country will hike, bike, kayak, run, swim and more to raise money for the care of the 200+ rescued farmed animals. Sign up at: https://casanctuary.org/event/the-goat-games-opening-ceremonies-kick-off-party/.

— Angela’s pick

Caribbean Culture. Caribbean Festival at Cantine’s Field on Saturday, August 13 from noon to 7 p.m., preceded by a parade. Authentic Caribbean food, music and cultural events for a day of Carnival fun including FREE activities for kids. Just as in the West Indies, carnival celebration signals the “Crop Over” time when the harvest is completed. Bringing the joy of the West Indies to all! Seasoned Gives hosts this event to support and engage the community that it calls home. There will be a parade, performances, vendors, food and more! For more information go to https://www.seasonedgives.org/.

— Dave’s pick

Support the Doggies. Hogs & Dogs Poker Run to benefit SPCA on Saturday, August 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 949 State Route 28, Kingston. All motorcycles welcome. Music, food trucks, vendors at end of ride. Rain or shine. The “People’s Choice Bike Show”. For more information go to https://www.ucspca.org/shop/RIDE-in-2022-Hogs-Dogs-Poker-Run-p480684422.

— Zac’s pick

Cider House Rules. Wayside Cider and Taproom, 55 Redden Lane, Andes. Take a drive out to Delaware County, up beautiful winding country roads. Stop at Wayside for a bite to eat and a drink. Take a bottle home. Enjoy the atmosphere. Check it out at: http://www.waysidecider.com/.

— Jenny’s pick

Take a Hike. Hike for the Catskills. August 13 to September 10, 2022. A month-long hiking event to explore the natural beauty of the Catskills while helping to protect critical habitats, keep our land and waters wild and advocate for the communities in and around the Catskill Park. Visit www.hikeforthecatskills.com for more info!

— Genia’s pick

Haunting & Heartfelt. Beaucoup Blue in concert on Saturday, August 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia. The father-and-son duo of David and Adrian Mowry deliver a unique brand of haunting, heartfelt music steeped in Americana and flavored by an amalgam of Blues, Folk, Soul, R&B, Jazz and Country. The doors open at 7 p.m. with music at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets for $18 are available at flyingcatmusic.org/next-show or $20 cash may be paid at the door. All attendees must present proof of Covid vaccination and wear masks except when in the designated refreshments area.

— Brian’s pick

Nature all around us. “Natural Resources: Scenes from the Catskills and Hereabouts” by Woodstock artist Bennett Harris Horowitz at Woodstock Art Exchange, 1396 State Route 28, West Hurley. Open through September. For more information, call (914) 806-3573. Gallery hours: Friday-Sunday, 11-6; Monday-Thursday, 12-5 or by appointment.

— Lynn’s pick