New Paltz is not usually the scene of petty lawsuits, but a squabble between two women last week resulted in a suit for assault and battery in which damages to the amount of $10 were awarded. Six farmers were compelled to leave their work in the field and serve as jurors.

Miss Mary Enderly of this town whose son, Reuben Enderly, was drowned in Minnewaska Lake in July last year, after his death field a petition with the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Workmen’s Compensation. Her son was insured in the Traveler’s Insurance Company, which company rejected the claim. The case was tried before a commission of the Department of Labor. There were three hearings before the commissioners, the last being in June, and Mrs. Enderly received word last week that she had been awarded practically one dollar a day for the remainder of her life from the date of Reuben’s death, or, at her option, the sum of $3,600 together with the funeral expenses and counsel fees.

By a recent ruling insurance companies are not liable for damages done by automobiles when run by a person under 18 years of age and not accompanied by the owner or a licensed chauffeur.

Eugene DuBois piloted Miss Ruth Bennett and Mrs. Raymond DuBois to Mohonk on Tuesday via cow path straight up the mountain from Butterville. In return for this kindness Eugene learned to row a boat on Lake Mohonk.

An alligator was recently caught in the Wallkill near Montgomery. It had been brought from the South and had escaped quite recently and found its way to the Wallkill.

Along the lower Hudson there was eighteen inches of rainfall during June and July. Twelve inches is the normal rainfall for a year.

The worst electrical storm of the season visited our section on Thursday evening, last week, lasting for several hours. The thunder and lightning were almost continual. Three of William Vanderlyn’s best cows which were in night pasture were struck and killed. The tenant house on the Geo. Wells DuBois farm was struck and considerably damaged. Geo. Robinson and family who reside there were stunned by the explosion but were not injured. Waldron DuMond, of Ulster Park, a tree doctor employed on the Arbuckle Farms, was stunned by lightening while working on a tree on Thursday last. The lightning struck the tree and hurled Mr. DuMond some distance. He was rendered unconscious for some time and his left side was stunned. He was brought to the New Paltz Hotel where he was boarding and medical attention was given him. Mrs. Gandar, a trained nurse from New York who is stopping at the hotel, has been tending him. He is now much improved. Mr. DuMond attended the summer session at the Normal and was very much liked by all who knew him. They will be glad to hear of his recovery.

Superintendent Gillette informs us that the average wages of teachers in the rural schools in this vicinity is five dollars a day—that is $25 a week. A large portion of them are without practical experience in teaching. The wages amount to about $800 a year. Sixty years ago the Independent editor taught for a dollar a day and thought he was getting well paid, but he paid only a dollar a week for board.

Charles Pappas has opened his ice cream parlor in the large room which has been newly fitted up adjoining the Olympia store. There is no finer location for the purpose in the village.

The county fair is in progress at Ellenville this week. Friday is the last day when there will be racing for horses and automobiles.

Allan Zimmerman caught a 3 ¼ pound bass in the Wallkill. This is the largest bass we have heard of caught this season.

Rev. Ernest Clapp and his two sons, Lewis and Theodore, were in New York on Tuesday and saw Babe Ruth make his 27th home run of the 1922 season at the Polo Grounds. They report a fine game between the Washingtons and the Yankees.

The long expected electrically driven ferryboat Po’keepsie has arrived at last. It is to be put into service on Saturday and Sunday, and on other days when traffic is heavy enough to require three boats. Later the Brinkerhoff is to be removed from the regular runs and the Po’keepsie put in its place.

A second lot of Fresh Air children from New York, consisting of about forty, are now at the Arbuckle Farm. Each lot remains about two weeks on the farm. Mrs. Jamison, who interests herself in the children, is soon expected on the place. The charities and benevolences of the Arbuckle family are not confined by any means to the fresh air children of New Paltz.

For a great deal of time but little attention was paid to the coal strike, but of late coal has become very scarce, and there is serious apprehension of a famine. There is only a little coal on hand at the New Paltz yard. Pea coal is the only kind of fuel being received in Po’keepsie and only very limited quantities are available. Bakeries in the city which have been accustomed to use stove coal have been obliged to change their grates to permit the using of pea coal.

The road from Put Corners to Highland is fully completed and open for travel. The south side of the street from the Huguenot Bank to Ed. Rider’s is now completed. The work of grading and lowering of the trolley tracks to grade and putting in new ties is going on and in a few days of work at concreting the north side of the street and between the trolley tracks will be commenced.

The Home and Farm Bureau Picnic at Forsyth Park, Kingston, last week drew a large crowd of people estimated at over four thousand. Perhaps the most interesting event was the horseshoe pitching contest. This was one by the team from Gardiner who is now the possessor of the silver cup offered by the Kingston Chamber of Commerce.

