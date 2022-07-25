Under Saturday’s sweltering sun, there was much joy and dancing in a huge tent at the annual Brazzamatazz Music Festival at Seed Song Farm in the town of Ulster. This year’s festival featured music from six bands whose influences ranged from the Balkans to Latin America, New Orleans second line to brasspunk and activist anthems. They traveled from Brooklyn and Boston. There were farm tours, locally sourced food and drinks, picnic tables, booths of not-for-profit organizations, a first aid station with water and bug repellant and much more. There was even a sprinkler for anyone who wanted to cool down. The event lasted seven hours and ended with a huge bonfire.