Woodstock motorists are concerned about a closure of a part of Route 212 in Bearsville to through traffic.

Woodstock Town supervisor Bill McKenna posted the following:

“New York State DOT is planning to begin a bridge replacement on State Route 212. The bridge to be replaced is approximately 1/3 of a mile west of the Woodstock Highway Garage. The closure will take place at 3276 Rt. 212 with no through traffic between Glasco Turnpike and Wittenberg Road beginning on August 1, 2022 at 8 a.m.

Delays and detours are anticipated with use of Rock City Road, Glasco Turnpike, and Ricks Road as alternate routes.

The main business district in Woodstock remains open.”

The New York State Department of Transportation said that the closure will last until November 1.