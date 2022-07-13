Caribbean food, music, games and vendors will return to Saugerties on August 13.

Festival creators Martin and Tamika Dunkley of Seasoned Delicious Foods told the Saugerties Village Board at its regular meeting on July 5, plans for the event, to be held at Cantine Field, have been cleared with the Town and the Police Department.

A parade through the village, to start at 11 a.m., would precede the festival, which would run from noon to 7 p.m. the Dunkleys told the board.

Saugerties Mayor Bill Murphy said the parade route would not be closed to traffic, but traffic would be stopped at intersections as the parade came through, minimizing the inconvenience to residents. The route would be along Washington Avenue, Main Street and Market Street.

The organizers are hoping to get as many participants as possible. Information is on their website at seasonedgives.org. Sponsors are also welcome; they will receive free meals at Seasoned Delicious Foods and other perks,” said Martin Dunkley.

Dunkley offered some background into the company’s charitable arm, Seasoned Gives, which helps young entrepreneurs get started and generally works with youth. He asked the board members to put young people looking for activities in touch with Seasoned Gives.

“We have a lot of youth programs in particular,” Tamika Dunkley told the board. Programs include juvenile justice, gun violence, skills training and financial literacy among others.

The Village Board voted to approve the parade.