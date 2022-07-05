That hot summer weather is officially upon us. There are also a lot of hot summer activities in the Hudson Valley. Restaurants are hopping, farmers markets are in full swing, swimming holes are being discovered by yet another crowd of tourists competing with the locals for a little water; hiking is a sweaty endeavor for the next couple of months and so much more.

HV1 has our top picks for you for July 6-12.

1

Get a little closer to nature. Damsels and Dragons: The Odonates of Sanctuary Pond at John Burroughs Nature Sanctuary at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9. Join local aquatic ecologist and nature photographer Frank Beres to explore this fascinating group of insects. Learn about the natural history of one of the most ancient lineages and pick up tips to discover, identify, and photograph a diverse variety of striking and colorful species. Register at info@johnburroughsassociation.org for meeting spot. Space is limited. Go to https://johnburroughsassociation.org for more information.

— Abigail’s pick

2

Listen to some tunes. Lone Riders Live at Keegan Ales, 20 St James St, Kingston, at 7 p.m. Saturday July 9. Featuring music of the Grateful Dead and others, they channel their individual musical influences into a creative, musically evolving unit. Expect an evening of soulful, rocking grooves that will have you singing, dancing and smiling!

— Angela’s pick

3

History on the Hudson. Throw your kayak into the Hudson River and paddle out to the Esopus Meadows lighthouse. The current lighthouse structure was completed in 1871 and is one of the only surviving wooden lighthouse on the Hudson River. Located at Esopus Meadows flats, off the west bank of the Hudson River, Town of Esopus. This is a great activity for any time during the weekend but they do warn: Paddlers should be sure to check the weather and Hudson River tide schedule before venturing out into the tidal current. For more information go to: https://www.hudsonriverlighthouses.org/esopus-meadows.html

— Rokosz’s pick

4

Automobilia. This weekend would not be complete without checking out the Saugerties Car Show 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, July 10. Saugerties village streets of Main and Partition are shut down to traffic and filled with over 500 classic cars. Non-stop live entertainment. Spectator admission is always free to the public. All of the village shops and restaurants are open for business. Fifty trophies are awarded to the best of the best! It’s a fun day for kids of all ages.

— Lynn’s pick

5

“Choo Choo!” With cars well covered let’s move onto trains! Catskill Mountain Railroad offers the Twilight Limited 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, starting at 55 Kingston Plaza Road, Kingston. As dusk turns into night, enjoy a train ride to watch the beautiful moonlit sky. All trains are round trip from the Westbrook Lane Station, cross Esopus Creek on the restored C9 bridge and go through the Hurley Flats and then start climbing Hurley Mountain. Rides are approximately an hour long. For more information call (845) 332-4854 or see https://catskillmountainrailroad.com/event/twilightlimited/

— Pam’s pick

6

Trippy! Lucid Dream Mini Golf at The Half Moon, Hudson on July 6 at 6 p.m. 48 S Front St, Hudson. This is an avant garde mini golf installation — A free-roaming existential heartfelt mini-golf course. Part mini-golf, part performance theater, all kinds of whimsy.

7

A night at the theater. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Woodstock Playhouse, 103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm. Sunday at 2 pm through July 17. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Alan Menken and Tim Rice. Gold Tier Tickets are $50; Blue Tier are $45, Green Tier are $35. For tickets or for more information about this performance or other shows this summer, see www.woodstockplayhouse.org, or call 845-679-6900.

— Brian’s pick

8

Shop Old School-style. The venerable Mower’s flea market on Maple Lane in the center of Woodstock’s hamlet has been at it every weekend day from spring to late fall for 45 years. An important stop for Woodstock weekend trudgers, Mower’s has won awards from flea-market cognoscenti. Park on the streets or in a civic lot. Free, but bring lots of money, just in case.

— Geddy’s pick

9

Eat and chill to some relaxing music. Jazz Brunch at Bearsville Theater with Musica Poetica at the Bearsville Center, 291 Tinker Street, Bearsville. Doors open at 11 am, music at noon-2 p.m. on July 10. Featuring: Ingrid Sertso, vocals, Karl Berger, piano, vibraphone, join with Michael Bisio, bass, and Steve Gorn, bansuri flute with a fine Brunch menu. In 2018 Karl and Ingrid started having MusicaPoetica concerts locally in Woodstock, where they’re based, with various players, around the concept of poetry and music the way it’s presented on this album.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children under 15; A Family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children is $25. There is a minimum spend of $20 food or drink per person.

For more information, see www.bearsvilletheater.com

— Brian’s pick

10

The art of sculpture. Four Sculptors: A Semblance of Self at West Strand Art Gallery. Reception 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at 29 West Strand Street, Kingston. Exhibit runs through July 30. The artists are: Osi Audu, Harris Diamant, Kazuma Oshita and Eliezer Parrilla. For more information see www.weststrandgallery.com

— Elizabeth’s pick