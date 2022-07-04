The first weekend of the Saugerties food truck festival was held on Sunday, July 3 at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex. Shortly after the Festival opened, lines at most vendors were short and service was quick. The exception was The Mac Factor gourmet mac and cheese, where the line stretched to as many as 30. What was the great attraction?

“I don’t know; I’ve never had it,” said Jesse Mitchell. “I’ve been coming to food truck festivals for several years and the first time I saw them was last year. The line was very long.”

Selena Merrihew said she had been waiting in line for 25 minutes, and there were still two or three customers ahead of her. “I’ve tried every truck and I’ve wanted to try this one. The lines were very long. I decided to wait today.”

Ric Orlando’s New World Home Cooking on the Woodstock-Saugerties border was high on the list of many restaurant customers in the area. The imaginative, unique menu and pleasant atmosphere attracted a loyal clientele. Orlando is not currently involved with any restaurant and is giving cooking classes and focusing on the sales of his prepared spices, herbs and sauces, said Courtney Baker, who was selling these products at the Festival. He still does cooking classes and does a “pop up” turn as a chef once a month at Oriole 9 in Woodstock, she said.

Other trucks included Woodstock Eats, Lemon Love, Pixie Floss, Pippy’s Hot Dog Truck, Sweet Lisuzza, the Brussel Boys, Legal Swine BBQ, El Danzante, Benny’s Tropical Ice, Cooper’s Daughters and Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery. Music was provided at the event by guitarists Christopher Walsh and Larry Federman, who perform as Gray Matter.

Additional food truck dates include July 21, August 18 and September 15 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Saugerties Food Truck Festival Facebook page.