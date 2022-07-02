On June 21, the Saugerties Area Council of Churches (SACC) sponsored a Baccalaureate service for graduating seniors. This was the first time since 2019 that this service was able to be held. Saugerties United Methodist Church was the host church. Rev. George Hart, president of the Council for the last 14 years, was honored. Rev. Hart is being transferred from Centerville United Methodist Church to Highland United Methodist Church, so this service provided an opportunity to thank Rev. Hart for all of his service to Saugerties. He was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Saugerties Town Board and a gift from the Board of The Well.

Rev. Hart reminded the congregation of the work of the Saugerties Council of Churches, which includes oversight of The Well, the Saugerties Food Pantry, Vacation Bible School, the Finger Fund, which provides financial help for those in need, the Christmas Toy Store and the Crop Walk.

The valedictorian of the senior class, Kristiane Rell, led the seniors in a thank-you to parents and teachers. Deacon Bob Cranston, from St. Mary of the Snow, St. Joseph’s and St. John the Evangelist, provided the scripture reading. Rev. Dr. Marva Usher-Kerr, from Saugerties UMC, inspired the graduating seniors to become their own superhero for good in this world. She then led a blessing on the graduates. Music was provided by Associate Pastor Gene Knoth from Quarryville UMC, with a solo by Aleda Stamboulian from Saugerties UMC.