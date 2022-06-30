The number of village residents not mowing their lawns seems greater than usual, Saugerties Village Board members said at the regular meeting on Monday, June 20. The discussion of overgrown lawns came up following trustee Terry Parisian’s question as to whether code enforcement officer Eyal Saad has been writing citations for lawn maintenance violations.

“A lot of people aren’t mowing their lawns this year,” observed trustee Donald Hackett. Parisian named streets where he has seen many unmowed lawns.

Mayor Bill Murphy wanted trustees who noticed particularly unmowed lawns should let Saad know about them. “I gave him three addresses last week. He called the owners. Two of the owners mowed, and the third said they couldn’t find anyone to do it. It helps if people call Saad and give him the addresses.”