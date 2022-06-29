There will be a fireworks display on the Fourth of July in the City of Kingston. Sponsored by Ole Savannah and O’Connor & Partners, the fireworks will be set off from a barge in the Rondout Creek and will be visible from T.R. Gallo Park just after dark. There will be no pre-fireworks entertainment.

“We are thrilled that the fireworks will be returning this year,” said mayor Steve Noble. “Thank you to the fireworks sponsors for bringing back this popular waterfront event. I encourage everyone to support our local waterfront businesses and get downtown early to enjoy the wonderful restaurants and businesses.” Ulster County Area Transit will provide a shuttle service.