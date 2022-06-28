If for some reason you don’t count Memorial Day as the start of the summer season, then surely it’s this upcoming week, as we head into the Independence Day holiday that signifies summer is in full swing!

School is officially out. All the local pools are swimming. Every weekend seems more crowded throughout the Hudson Valley than it was the week before. There are so many activities going on you can feel exhausted just mapping out the plans for the weekend. To ease your days, here are Hudson Valley One’s top picks for the week…

1

Michael Franti & the Spearhead are at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (formerly the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Bringing big energy and a mixture of reggae, hip-hop, funk, jazz and rock.

— Lynn C.

2

“High Falls Rocks” is a geological series in High Falls that talks about the history of rocks in High Falls. Starting on July 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., it takes place over four Thursdays evenings in July at the High Falls Firehouse. Each week it takes on a different topic and the presentation will be given by Bill Heins, a noted Geoscientist. The best part is that there is no charge for the series (donations welcome) and refreshment will be available.

— Fran P.

3

Sunset Flix at Hasbrouck House at 3805 Main Street in Stone Ridge. The events are free rain or shine under the big tent. You can purchase food, snacks and libations at the Butcher & Bar! Bring a picnic blanket, camping chair and your furry friend. Family Friendly Films return every Thursday Night! July 6-10 is Cult Classic week. A beautiful and fun spot to chill and enjoy an outdoor movie. For more information, see https://www.hasbrouckhouseny.com/sunset-flix

— Jenny B.

4

Of course this week someone had to pick fireworks! It is the big return of Fourth of July in the City of Kingston. Sponsored by Ole Savannah and O’Connor & Partners, the fireworks will be set off from a barge in the Rondout Creek and will be visible from TR Gallo Park, just after dark.

— Elizabeth J.

5

Live Grateful Dead cover band Owsley Owl’s at Tubby’s at 586 Broadway in Kingston on Saturday, July 2, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Descibed as, “Two sets of face melting Grateful Dead and hardcore improvisational jollies.” For more information see: https://www.tubbyskingston.com/calendar

— Zac S.

6

Grace Bakst Wapner and Steven Alexander exhibit of paintings, opening reception at Lockwood Gallery, 747 Route 28 in the town of Kingston on July 2 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. for a two-person show entitled Color: The Primary Material.

“My work,” says Wapner, “is primarily about materiality and about color, line, form and texture and how they are used to express content. The earlier work, with the open weave of the rough burlap, pulled edges, and paper inserts, contrasts to the delicate and refined qualities of the silk organza and tulle of the recent work…”

Alexander says, “My paintings are specific visual events that accrue significance by their ability to engage the imagination through time. Echoing the deep sensuality of nature and born of our persistent despair, they remind us of our aliveness…”

The exhibit runs through July 30, with the gallery open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment by calling 845-663-2138. For more information see: www.thelockwoodgallery.com.

7

The Crossword Play (or Ezmeranda’s Gift) at The Studio at Shadowland Stages, at 14 Market Street (at Center Street) in Ellenville June 24-July 10. Performances are EVERY: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.

For the season, SHADOWLAND’s “First Saturday” matinee will be the “vaxxed & masked” performance of the show, in which patrons are required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks while inside the building. Aside from this performance, it is not anticipated that any COVID protocols will be enforced (though masks are, of course, optional). Single tickets are $34 – $42 and both single tickets and subscription packages can be purchased. For more information call 845-647-5511 or see: www.ShadowlandStages.org

— Angela L

8

Lots and lots of yummy food! Saugerties Food Truck Festival at Cantine Veteran Memorial Field at the Large Pavilion on Sunday, July 3, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Vendors from local restaurants and food truck operators will offer a variety of foods in an outdoor setting. The festival is to benefit the rebuild of the Small World Playgroud. For more information see:

https://www.facebook.com/Saugerties-Food-Truck-Festival-172787453433034/

9

Banned Book Fair at Old Dutch Church at 272 Wall Street, Uptown Kingston on Saturday July 2, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Local Bookseller, banned book readings, banned book swap table. Food available. In cooperation with Rough Draft, Half Moon Books, Kingston Libraries and Unitarian Universalists.

— Genia W.

10

2nd annual Art in the Garden Event at the Hortus Arboretum & Botanical Garden at 76 Mill Road in Stone Ridge on July 2 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Featuring the works of two talented Hudson Valley artists: Johhny Poux and Sergey Jivetin.

— Pam C.