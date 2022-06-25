In a one-two series of motions at its meeting on Wednesday, June 15,, the Town of Saugerties Town Board voted first to accept the resignation for retirement of full-time Municipal Code Aide Claudette Zinkow, then immediately voted to hire her for the same job on a part-time basis. Zinkow, who worked in the Building Department will earn $25 per hour in the part-time position.

Calling Zinkow “one of a kind,” Supervisor Fred Costello said “her energy, her public service, her depth of knowledge is almost unparalleled. She is someone who makes the people around her better at what they do. She has been a leader in many ways; she has had a positive impact in my time and I have certainly enjoyed working with her.” Costello said that she will be staying on part time, but that he would miss her daily presence in the Town Hall.

“Claudette has been a treasure to work with over the years,” said Councilwoman Leeanne Thornton. If you needed information, she could run the GPS, she could do the maps, she could put her hand on every file in that office. Her skills are just unbelievable.” It’s good that Zinkow will still be working two days a week, Thornton said.