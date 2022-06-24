New York Democrats will choose their candidate for Governor on June 28 in a primary election. Current Governor Kathy Hochul will face Long Island congressman Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Also on the ballot, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will face two challengers for the Democratic nod for that office, Diana Reyna and Ana Maria Archila.

Incumbent Kevin Cahill faces a primary challenge from Sarahana Shrestha in a race for the Democratic nomination for the 103rd State Assemblyseat.

Republicans will choose their candidate for New York Governor on that same date. The choices are Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin.