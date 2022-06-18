The heat is rising, and this year it looks like no one will be complaining about the pool not being open. Instead, Moriello Pool’s hours were extended from weekends only to seven days a week much earlier than anyone may have hoped. As of June 18, swimmers will have access from noon through 7 p.m. With school hours shifting to shortened testing days, this will be one more place kids can chill during the transition to a full summer schedule.

Perhaps what’s most remarkable about this early opening is that it was made possible by having a full complement of lifeguards to work those hours. There have been reports of a shortage of lifeguards throughout the country, particular the teenagers who do this important work at community pools. Evidently, no such shortage exists in New Paltz.

This schedule is also in sharp contrast to the struggles Town officials had only a few years ago, when long-deferred maintenance led to opening day being pushed back from Memorial Day weekend more than once.