John Turk, an Ulster BOCES Welding & Metal Fabrication student from the Saugerties Central School District, has forged a career path in the welding industry thanks to his Senior Capstone internship at Unlimited Metalworks in Cairo.

The high school student says, “I’m learning so much, meeting new people and I love what I’m doing on the jobsite.” In fact, after graduation, Turk will be moving into a welding position at the Greene County-based business, which specializes in furniture, lighting, heavy equipment parts, race car and motorcycle parts, decorative items and fireplace or wood stove repairs, as well as custom creations.

Business owner Augie Freeman agrees the benefits of the Capstone internship program are valuable. “Students like John will learn more out in the field than in the classrooms out of necessity and immersion in every facet of the job,” Freeman says. “Not to mention he is earning a paycheck while learning.”

To learn more about the Capstone program, call 845-331-6680, ext. 2825 or 2249.