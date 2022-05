On May 27 at approximately 6:53 p.m., multiple emergency teams responded to a 2-alarm structure fire at 161 Bruyn Avenue in Kingston, NY.

Acrid smoke blanketed the crowded residential neighborhood as a crowd of nervous onlookers watched and filmed with camera phones. Firefighters activated a hydrant and crane hose to douse the flames, and Kingston police cleared the street of bystanders.

Further details were not available at the time of the incident.