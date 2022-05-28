Local artist Barbara Bash will hold a reading and drawing program with children on Saturday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Saugerties Library. Explore the world of trees and the creatures who live around them. Bash will draw large and tell stories about her travels to far-flung places to research her children’s books. Kids will get to draw, too. All ages are welcome!

“The inspiration to make children’s books grew out of my fascination with the stories out there in the natural world,” said Bash. “I write and illustrate for children because I trust the process of gathering these stories in all their complexity and distilling them down to what is essential. That’s what children see. The creation of each of these books took me into some wild worlds: deep forests, dark caves, colorful deserts, towering skyscrapers. I looked and listened and sketched and contemplated each world.”

The art in this show consists of original paintings from a number of Bash’s books. The text is posted alongside. Bash’s exhibit, “Open Eyes,” will be on view at the Saugerties Library through June.

The Library is located at 91 Washington Avenue.