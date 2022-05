Kingston’s annual Memorial Day ceremony and parade will begin at 1 p.m. in front of the city hall at 420 Broadway on Monday, May 30. At 1:45 the parade will step off from Andrew Street along Broadway towards Uptown.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating should contact Chuck Polacco at 389-1560 or 331-7722 or Bill Forte at 339-1486. Parade registration is free.