The Ulster County Legislature named a mostly new slate of directors of the Ulster County Industrial Development Agency (UCIDA) at its monthly meeting on May 17. The two sole holdovers from the previous seven-member board are education professor and Accord resident Diane Eynon and union rep Michael Ham of Kingston.

The five new board members are former Ulster County legislator Lynn Archer of Accord, Ellenville Regional Hospital chief executive officer and Highland resident Steven L. Kelley, business consultant Rachel Silverman of Stone Ridge, Ulster County YMCA official Rashida Tyler of Kingston, and investment broker Kaustubh Wahal of Kerhonkson.

“The Ulster County Legislature is proud to seat the most diverse board of directors in the agency’s history,” said legislature chair Tracey Bartels. “For the first time, four of the seven UCIDA directors are women. Diversity on the board is also expressed through race, gender, age, expertise, and world views on economic and community development.”