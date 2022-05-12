Singer/songwriter Tad Wise has released a single, Song for Ukraine, as a benefit for Direct Relief, Ukraine (earner of 100 out of a 100 on Charity Navigator) with pro-bono help from Tony Levin on bass; Pete Levin on piano; Tim Carbone performs on strings; Julie Last is the engineer and producer, and Stuart Bragg is the graphic designer of the package.

“My intention is give directly to Ukrainian orphans as much revenue from the release of SFU as possible,” Wise said. “Of course, I’m well aware that journalism in song risks losing touch with day-to-day reality. But I gladly chance that because singing from the heart transcends all.”

The song debuted May 6 on Radio Woodstock, 100.1 FM, and a digital track is available for $2 at tadwise.bandcamp.com.