Fees for the use of the Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties have increased for outside users, but for the most part at last year’s level, said Saugerties Parks and Buildings Director Greg Chorvas, prior to a May 4 Town Board vote on the new fee schedule for 2022-2023 use of the arena. The schedule sets a rate of $200 per hour for the Saugerties Skating Club and $225 per hour for Saugerties Youth Hockey. The fee for Hudson Valley High School hockey is $270 per hour and the High School State Hockey Tournament is $270. The schedule sets out rates for private parties, individual skating sessions and other fees.

Part of the need to increase fees is that the ice arena is heavily booked, with private parties using the facility much of the time, Chorvas said.

For more information, see the arena’s web page at https://www.kiwanisicearena.com.