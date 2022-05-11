Advance tickets are now on sale for the O+ Festival’s Season O+pener on May 14 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston. The concert will feature a live performance from Ultraam with special guest M. Geddes Gengras. Experience the improvised “psychedelic noise rock spazz-free jazz band” that is Ultraam and the synthesized sonic environments of M. Geddes Gengras, while the sanctuary is visually activated by the otherworldly projections of B. A. Miale.

The evening will be full of surprises, food, drinks, live music and more. There will be tamales available for purchase from Veronica Martinez of Land of the Tamales and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options available by donation.

Happy HO+ur starts at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.squadup.com/events/o-season-opener. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/events/398374955211931.

O+ (pronounced O Positive) is opening its 2022 season with this live music event, to be followed by performances at both the Old Dutch Church and Keegan Ales in the months ahead in anticipation of the return of the annual O+ Festival Kingston on October 7 through 9. Since 2010, O+ has empowered communities to take care of their collective well-being through the exchange of art, music and wellness.