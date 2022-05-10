The Onteora Central School District has announced that Joey Driscoll is Valedictorian of the Class of 2022, Tahlula Potter is Salutatorian and Shane Stackpole is this year’s recipient of the Principal’s Award.

“We are extremely proud of Joey, Tahlula and Shane, who have excelled both inside and outside of the classroom, and have contributed so much to the Onteora community,” said Onteora High School Principal Lance Edelman. “We have no doubt they will continue to make us proud in the years to come.”

Valedictorian Joey Driscoll

Joey, the daughter of Jessie and Dan Driscoll of Woodstock, leads her class with a weighted Grade Point Average (GPA) of 101.235, which she achieved while juggling a challenging course load and a host of extracurricular activities. In addition to taking nine Advanced Placement (AP) courses, Joey participated in many clubs and musical endeavors during her time at Onteora.

A talented violinist, Joey is concertmaster of the Onteora High School Orchestra and the Onteora Chamber Ensemble. Her musical honors include being invited to play on the stage of Carnegie Hall and to perform as a guest soloist with the Woodstock Symphony Orchestra. Recently, she played in the pit orchestra for Onteora’s performance of The Little Mermaid. She has also participated in All-County and All-State festivals.

Serving as president of the National Honor Society, she helped organize canned-food and warm-clothing drives, as well as a letter-writing campaign that brought cheer to residents of nursing homes, and encouraging words to Grade 4 students. She also participated in Harvard Model Congress, the Philosophy Club and Science Olympiad (for which she serves as co-captain). In addition, she tutors students in Spanish, Math and Science.

Joey, who expresses gratitude for all of her teachers, has particular praise for Orchestra Director Erica Boyer, AP Government/AP Psychology/AP Human Geography teacher Alicia Curlew, AP Chemistry teacher and Science Olympiad Advisor Bryan Keenan and AP Language teacher and National Honor Society Advisor Laura Loheide. Speaking of Boyer, Joey says, “She has been a huge supporter and helped me feel confident in my music.”

Joey believes that Onteora, despite its relatively small size, has much to offer its students. “I think that a lot of people may be inclined to dismiss an Onteora education because we are so small, but I have had a great academic experience here,” Joey remarks. “I’ve had teachers here who have really inspired me.”

In the fall, Joey will be attending Swarthmore College, where she plans to major in Early Childhood Education, with a possible minor in Music Education.

Salutatorian Tahlula Potter

Tahlula, the daughter of Elizabeth Potter and Donald Bucher of Phoenicia, earned her Salutatorian status by achieving a weighted GPA of 100.615. In addition to handling a rigorous course load (including ten AP classes), she has been involved in a range of extracurricular activities.

In addition to serving as president of the Philosophy Club, she participated in Science Olympiad and National Honor Society. A talented painter, she also does graphic design for the High School newspaper, The Talon.

Among the teachers who have had the greatest impact on her, she said, are Philosophy teacher/Philosophy Club Advisor Paul Colevas, AP Chemistry teacher and Science Olympiad Advisor Bryan Keenan, English teacher Laura Loheide and Art teacher Shelly Hamilton. “Mrs. Hamilton,” she said, “has supported my art. I did a solo show, titled ‘Death and Decay,’ at WAAM [Woodstock Artists Association & Museum], and she helped me work on the paintings.”

Her involvement in Science Olympiad, she said, nurtured her interest in pursuing a career in medicine, as did her participation in Onteora’s Community Mentorship Program, which allowed her to help out at a local health clinic.

Tahlula speaks highly of the education she received at Onteora. “Onteora has a lot of passionate and interesting teachers who are willing to put in the extra mile for their students,” she said.

Tahlula will be attending Haverford College in the fall. She plans to major in Philosophy, while also pursuing a pre-med educational track.

Principal’s Award Recipient Shane Stackpole

Shane, this year’s Principal’s Award recipient, is the son of Kiki and Scott Stackpole of West Hurley. Fifth in his class (with a weighted GPA of 98.24), he has immersed himself in school and community activities during his High School career.

Shane served as co-captain of the Science Olympiad team, editor-in-chief of The Talon, president of the Human Rights Club and vice-president of the National Honor Society. A talented musician, he is a member of Sounds of Jazz (an a cappella group) and has performed in multiple Phoenicia Festival of the Voice operas as a member of the chorus. He also had leading roles in two Onteora musicals, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd.

Dance is another of Shane’s passions. He takes classes at the Saugerties Ballet Center and has performed as a member of the Ulster County Ballet Company in dance festivals and in the company’s production of A Christmas Carol.

During his junior year, Shane completed a Community Mentorship project focusing on biochemistry. “I took an MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) class on the Science of COVID-19, and did research on small molecule therapeutics,” he said.

Outside of the classroom, Shane has also volunteered with the Ulster Immigrant Defense Network, which distributes food and other essential supplies to immigrant families in need.

Shane says that he has had many remarkable teachers at Onteora, including Bryan Keenan, of whom he said: “His enthusiasm for Science is so infectious; he is one of the main reasons I am going into Science for a career.” He also speaks highly of English teacher Elaine Conroy. “She is the advisor of the school newspaper, and has also been there for me personally,” he said. “I really appreciate everything she has done.”

Looking back at his time at Onteora, Shane said, “I really value the intimate, tight-knit community that’s fostered at Onteora. While we’ve all found our own niche here, everyone is so supportive and encouraging of one another. Our teachers are so passionate about their respective subjects and really invest in creating meaningful connections with their students.”

In the fall, Shane will be attending Williams College, where he plans to major in Biochemistry, with a view towards pursuing a career in academic research.