The League of Women Voters Mid-Hudson Region is sponsoring a candidates’ forum on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Frank Greco Senior Center on Market Street in Saugerties.

The candidates being invited are those seeking to sit on the Saugerties Central School District Board of Trustees. There are three positions to fill and six new faces vying for those positions. The three incumbents have chosen not to run again.

Questions to the candidates will come from the audience.

The forum will be recorded and aired by Lighthouse TV Channel 23.