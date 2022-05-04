The Bardavon will present (after a two-year wait) its Bardavon Gala 2022 with six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald on Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m. McDonald will perform her signature mix of songs from Broadway, the Great American Songbook and beyond.

She has starred in 12 Broadway shows and received Tonys for Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy & Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill. She is a regular on CBS’ The Good Fight, HBO’s The Gilded Age and played Aretha Franklin’s mother in the 2021 biopic Respect.

Gala guests will enjoy a preshow cocktail party with music and food at 5:30 p.m. at Revel 32, just around the corner from the theater entrance. A selection of celebrity chef David Burke’s signature canapés and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and Chef Burke himself will be on-site. Music will be provided by the Hot Club of Saratoga and Sean Gallagher.

Tickets cost $75 (show only, subject to availability); $275 (premier performance seating, preshow gala cocktail party at Revel 32 plus tax-deductible contribution); $125 (includes preferred performance seating plus tax-deductible contribution). Purchase your tickets at the Bardavon Box Office at 35 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, (845) 473-2072; in person at the UPAC Box Office at 601 Broadway, Kingston. (845) 339-6088; or online at Ticketmaster.com. For further information, contact www.bardavon.org.