On Thursday, April 28 the Kingston Library hosted the Tani Tabbal Trio to a packed house of jazz lovers. By the age of 14, Tabbal was playing drums professionally, performing with Oscar Brown Jr. In his teens he also played with Sun Ra and Phil Cohran. Later he worked with Roscoe Mitchell, James Carter, Anthony Braxton and many other musicians. Now Then is Tabbal’s latest album. The trio consists of Michael Bisio on bass, Adam Siegel on sax and Tabbal on drums.