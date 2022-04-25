Elna Magnetics is planning an extension of the company’s Malden Turnpike facility, adding a 15,000-square-foot manufacturing building, which would be connected to the existing building via breezeways and an 18,750-square-foot cold storage building off the end of an existing parking lot, which would be extended by 10 to 13 spaces. Engineer Bruce Utter presented to plans to the Town of Saugerties Planning Board at its regular meeting on April 19.

The plans include an emergency access drive, which would have a gate across it at the western end of the property. Storm water treatment would be done through planter beds similar to those now in use on the existing buildings, with any runoff collected in storm water ponds. The site is now served by a collection of storm water from three roofs; additional drainage beds would be added.

The company will be upgrading the lighting at the site. “As you know, the site is very well maintained and landscaped out there,” Utter said. The maintenance will continue. In an unusual step, the company plans to designate an area for future parking, should it be needed, with that area being designated as a “land bank” area with no building unless it should become necessary.

Tim Scott, a Malden Turnpike resident, said he had no questions, but he wanted to convey his father, Tim Scott Sr.’s statement that he has no objection to this plan. No one else asked to speak at the public hearing.

The next steps will be a submission of the plans to the Ulster County Planning Board for review and a review by the town’s engineer, Dennis Larios, Utter said.

Planning Board member Carole Furman said she wanted to “push for solar one more time. It seems like a perfect spot for a solar field to support this system.” Board member Len Bourne said he has no questions, but “I drive by there a lot and it is very well maintained.”

Once the board’s engineer’s comments and the county’s comments are received, the plan could be “wrapped up at the next meeting,” Utter said.