The Village of New Paltz 2022-23 budget was passed unanimously, following a distinct lack of any testimony during the public hearing, which was held open for two meetings. The new spending plan includes assumptions that more people will pay for parking — either when the pay, or by paying parking tickets — and allows for moderate pay increases for elected officials, despite there being no increase to property tax rates. Water and sewer rates, on the other hand, will be raised to cover higher costs in those areas. The water and sewer accounting must be kept separate from general taxes.