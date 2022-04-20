The Rosendale Library and the Century House Historical Society will hold a series of programs on the Snyder Estate and at the Library exploring Rosendale’s history and natural environment. The first program, “Native American Bird Stories” with author Evan Pritchard (assisted by Sally Bermanzohn), will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (rain date Sunday April 24).

Join Evan “Chipmunk” Pritchard (Mi’kmaq descendant and director of the Center for Algonquin Culture) and Sally “Grandmother Honeybee” Bermanzohn (author of Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story), with cameo appearances from a variety of winged creatures, for a springtime celebration of birds of our area. Pritchard will recall Native American bird stories from his books Bird Medicine (Inner Traditions), Native American Stories of the Sacred (Turner Books), No Word for Time (Millichap Books) and Native New Yorkers (Chicago Review Press). Pulling stories and teachings out of his “story bag” in response to visiting birds, he will emphasize interacting with the natural landscape: one of the unique objectives of this lecture series.

Pritchard and Bermanzohn are both authors and co-founders of Neetopk-Keetopk, an eco-cultural education group rooted in local Native American traditions.

The workshop will be held outdoors in the vicinity of the Widow Jane Mine/Century House property, on the Snyder Estate in Rosendale. Please wear sensible footwear and clothing. Binoculars will be available.

Admission is free with preregistration via the Library website, rosendalelibrary.org. Children are welcome.

This free workshop series, “For the Love of Place: Rosendale, NY,” celebrates and explores the history and natural environment of Rosendale. The series is a collaboration between the Century House Historical Society and the Rosendale Library, with programs from April to early June. Other workshops will include: “The Geology of Rosendale” with Dr. Alexander Bartholomew, “The History of Rosendale Cement” with Gilberto Villahermosa, “Spring Ephemeral Silhouettes” with Jenny Fowler, “Recycled Instrument-Making” with Fre Atlast, “Foraging the Spring Bounty” with Maria Reidelbach and “Fungi and Rosendale Ecology” with Luke Sarrantonio. All programs, except for “The History of Rosendale Cement,” will take place at the Snyder Estate. Preregistration is required for all programs at rosendalelibrary.org.