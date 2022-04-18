Woodstock town board members Bennet Ratcliff and Maria-Elena Conte will hold a listening session regarding the town’s Noise Law (Chapter 139 of the Town Code), 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road.

Controversy regarding noise disturbance has arisen over the last several years as businesses have taken to presenting music outdoors in order to stay open during COVID pandemic quarantines.

Townspeople are invited to make their voices heard about the Woodstock Noise Law. Speakers will be allotted three minutes to speak. In addition, the public can submit written comments for the record either at the Listening Session or in advance by email at woodstocknoiselaw@gmail.com.

A copy of the town’s Noise Law can be found at https://ecode360.com/36635241.