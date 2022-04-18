Did you know that we can thank bees for giving us one-third of all the food we eat or that bees sleep in flowers? Or that there are over 4,000 species of solitary bees in New York State? Hudson Valley Bee Habitat held a workshop at D.R.A.W. at Energy Square in Kingston on Saturday, April 16 about the importance of pollinators to our lives and simple ways that we can help them. One simple way to help pollinators is to provide clean, healthy habitats. Participants learned about the unsung super pollinators, the gentle solitary bee and made a solitary bee habitat to take home.