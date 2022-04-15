The Saugerties Town Board voted at its regular meeting on April 6 to hold two workshops on short-term rentals in the Town of Saugerties. The workshops, scheduled for April 30 at 6 p.m. and May 30 at 6 p.m., will help the board decide on whether the draft laws need changes. The drafting of a law took two years of discussion, said Supervisor Fred Costello, and “we believe this law is mature enough to present to the public. When we get public comment, we’ll know if it’s mature enough to put up for adoption.”

The law will be posted on the Town website, and Costello urged interested residents to read it and submit any comments they may have on it.

“I would like to thank members of the community — some of them are sitting right here at this meeting,” said Councilwoman Leeanne Thornton. “I think we have had more public input and dialogue with regard to the wording; a lot of people volunteered their time, came to the CDC workshops, did a lot of research they shared with the committee members. This draft represents a real community effort.”