The Gardiner Democratic Committee announced today that its Saturday, May 7 town hall has been canceled. The next town hall on Sunday, June 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. will feature the endorsed Democratic Party candidates — Kevin Cahill, State Senator Michelle Hinchey and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa. Governor Kathy Hochul has also been invited but has yet to confirm. The Democratic elected officials will answer residents’ concerns at the Gardiner Town Hall, 2340 Route 44/55 in Gardiner.

“April’s town hall with County Executive Pat Ryan and County Legislature Chair Tracey Bartels was a huge success,” said Tom Kruglinski. “We expect the Democratic candidates’ town hall to be exciting, with Gardiner residents wanting answers to their questions and concerns. I’m sure Cahill, Hinchey and Figueroa will deliver.”

Town hall meetings are open to the public but require an RSVP to chair@gardinerdemocrats.com. Light refreshments will be served.