Melody Newcombe died this past Monday in Florida, according to Gloria Waslyn, current president of the Ulster County Women’s Network. A social-media pioneer, Newcombe led a colorful and varied life, and her legacy will continue to influence local people in a number of fields in a myriad of ways.

The Ulster County Women’s Network will hold a meeting in her memory on Tuesday evening, April 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 at Victoria’s Garden in Cottekill. The group will also gather for dinner at Asia Restaurant in Stone Ridge at 7:45.

Melody leaves two daughters, Heather and Izzy, 18 years apart in age.

Melody Newcombe organized the first organic farming conference ever held at Cornell University. A diligent and dedicated gardener, she pushed for agribusiness to become less reliant on chemical fertilizers, herbicides, fungicides and pesticides, and she encouraged integrated pest management strategies. She was an advocate of Community Supported Agriculture (CAS), which seeks to foster a direct relationship between grower and consumer.

Newcombe founded a CSA group in Kingston and ran it for six years. She was also the vice president of the Northeast Organic Farmers Association. “I always had a garden,” Newcombe said. “It’s peaceful, and literally fruitful.”

She was also Whoopsy Daisy, a professional comic entertainer whose silly clown character delighted generations of youngsters. Who could have a more fun-bringing, positive outlook on life than a clown? Laughter is the best medicine, she believed.

Newcombe got instruction in professional clowning in classes at the Ringling Brothers Clown School. “I put together this makeshift clown costume,” she said. “Everyone has to start somewhere.”

Almost 30 years ago, Melody was diagnosed with cancer, had surgery, and while on chemotherapy had a second bout with cancer, which had spread to her lymphatic system.

Newcombe believed it was important to focus on health, wellness and joy rather than the symptoms of the disease.

“A cancer cell. They focus on that little thing. It’s very negative thinking,” Newcombe told interviewer Melissa Lajara in an earlier story updated in 2021. “I tell them not to focus on that. Focus on every other square inch of your body that’s primo. Most of your body is in perfect health. The other stuff will shrink and go away because you’re not giving it any attention.”

She was a pioneer in social networking, a founder, president for many years and leader of the Shandaken Women’s Network, expanded into the Ulster County Women’s Network (UCWN), which for many years exchanged information and ideas to enhance the quality of women’s lives in the region at monthly meetings.

Derailed into a virtual mode by Covid, UCWN is planning to resume dinner meetings again. The group learned about high-quality Zoom meetings, YouTube archiving, virtual parties, and doing business from home.

“Melody’s joyous, optimistic, enthusiastic spirit permeated everything she did. And she did everything,” said an admiring message on the UCWN website. “She leaves a legacy of endless warm, happy memories that will forever be a blessing to us all.”

Waslyn and others are working to create a celebration of her life and legacy. Newcombe’ will calls for her cremation. She wanted to be planted as a sugar maple tree.

Basic annual membership in UCWN costs $25, and tickets to live events typically cost $25 each to cover food and beverage costs. To find out how to get involved, e-mail president@ucwn.org or visit https://ucwn.org.