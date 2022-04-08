On April 20 the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hear a presentation at Diamond Mills by the developers of the Winston Farm property in Saugerties. The meeting, which will start at 7:30 a.m., is sponsored by Sawyer Savings Bank with underwriting support from Sawyer Motors.

When the site of the Woodstock 1994 music festival was put on the market in 2019, Saugerties businessmen John Mullen, Anthony Montano and Randy Richers bought it. Among their top priorities is the preservation of 400 acres for parks, wetlands, and trails. Options for the remaining land include housing, an amphitheater and event center, boutique resort, business and technology park, campgrounds and shared water and sewer infrastructure.

“We’re talking to stakeholders in the community to see what they want and collecting information to see what projects could be developed here,” project leader Tom George said. “It’s a significant piece of property. We want to make sure it’s right for the community and help serves the needs of the community.”

Protecting the aquifer which provides drinking water to the town and village of Saugerties is of utmost importance. “We’ve committed, and even have a letter of intent with the village, to ensure that we not only protect the aquifer underneath the property but also let the village develop a well and backup water supply for the community,” George said.

Reservations are required.