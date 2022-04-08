The Town of Ulster Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at

Robert Post Park, located at 515 Park Road off Ulster Landing Road. The rain date is Sunday, April 10.

This activity is for ages ten and under and will be organized by age group. There will be prizes and goodie bags. Be sure to bring a basket and leave time to visit with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt in Woodstock will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Woodstock Square. Eggstravaganza includes egg hunts for children in the following age groups: 1-3, 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12 years old.

Be sure to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. And keep your eye out for an appearance by Woodstock Willie.

The Town of New Paltz will be holding its 34th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 10 on Huguenot Street, near the intersection with Broadhead Avenue. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m., but the hunt starts at 1 p.m.

There will be four age groups: 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12, collecting 5,000 eggs that will have candy, toys and extra-special prizes. Hidden gold and silver eggs found in each age group will win an even-bigger prize. In addition to the hunt, there will be a bouncy house, face-painting, concessions, DJ Jay Smooth, balloons, rescue vehicles and the Easter Bunny!

Admission to the event is free, there is no pre-signup required and parking is available on Broadhead Avenue. The rain date is April 10.

The Town will also hold an Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt on Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10 at Hasbrouck Park. You can participate at your own speed anytime between dawn and dusk. There will be 100 painted stones scattered about the park. Print out an inventory checklist at www.npyp.org and check off as many as you can find. Bring that checklist to the Youth Center, located at 220 Main Street, anytime between 2 and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday of the following week and you will win a special prize. This event is good for all ages. Please do not move the stones or take them with you.

The Town of Lloyd Events Committee will sponsor its annual Easter in the Hamlet event on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Village Field, located at 39 Main Street in Highland. Meet the Easter Bunny and make a craft and be sure to bring your baskets.

The rain date is April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. More information is available at www.townoflloyd.com.

The Saugerties United Methodist Church will hold an Easter Egg Hunt and a light brunch on April 17 at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Easter service at 10:30 a.m.

The Church is located at 67 Washington Avenue in Saugerties. For more information, call the church at (845) 246-7802.