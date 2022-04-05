The Bindlestiff’s Cirkus After School has come to town at the YMCA in Kingston. Sponsored by MyKingstonKids, for the next Fridays through May 20, children ages 7 to 14 will be learning juggling with balls, clubs, rings, scarves and odd objects, stilts, wire walking, unicycle, clowning and physical comedy. Instructor Stephanie Monseu of the Hudson-based company likes to encourage children to “run away with the cirkus and be home by bedtime.” Over the next few weeks, the students will collaborate to create a public performance at the MyKingstonKids Fest on May 21. For more information, go to www.mykingstonkids.com.