In conjunction with the Big Read Hudson Valley: Spanning the Hudson River with Words, and in honor of a visit by Sandra Cisneros, author of the 2022 Big Read book selection The House on Mango Street, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble will be making a proclamation at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 to rename Franklin Street to Mango Street for the month of April. Cisneros herself will be present for the proclamation.

This renaming ceremony and proclamation are part of a day-long series of events to kick off the Big Read Hudson Valley: Spanning the Hudson River with Words, a community-wide reading program offering reading groups, performances, workshops and events in Red Hook, Rhinebeck and Kingston during the month of April https://www.bard.edu/big-read/.

The event will take place outdoors at the corner of Franklin Street and Prospect Street near Kingston Library. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Radio Kingston will be livestreaming the bilingual proclamation to its Facebook page.

Big Read Hudson Valley, which takes place April 6–30, is a collaboration with Bard College, the Master of Arts in Teaching Program and La Voz magazine.