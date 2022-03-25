There appears to be less milfoil weed on the Esopus Creek since the Village of Saugerties began it, Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello reported at the board’s regular meeting on March 16. The Town participates financially in the weed removal program, although the Village owns the boats and hires the operators who cut the weeds.

The Village of Saugerties is discussing the purchase of a second harvester, which would reduce the long trips from the more distant sections of the creek for the single machine now in use. While the work has improved the enjoyment of people, “we don’t know whether it has had a significant impact on the habitat of fish, but we do know that it is visually more pleasing and there is a belief that it has allowed native fish to go back to their hatching areas and hopefully we will get a rebound of those populations.” Costello said he is glad to see a spike in the fishing in the creek. The fact that fishing catches are increasing would seem to be an indication of the restoration of the habitat, he said.