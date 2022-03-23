During last week’s meeting, council members passed a resolution in support of the “crash victim rights and safety act,” which is actually a package of eight different state bills intended to improve safety for those using roads without a motor vehicle. If passed into law, the changes would make it easier to obtain an accident report, require transportation officials to incorporate complete-street principles into more projects, allow municipal leaders to lower speed limits to 25 mph without asking permission and create a three-foot passing buffer around bicyclist and others not in cars to protect them from encroachment by their motorized peers, among others.