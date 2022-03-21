On Sunday morning, March 20 at exactly 11:33 a.m., just as the sun’s direct rays struck the earth’s equator before crossing into the Northern Hemisphere, a Spring Equinox Celebration was being conducted by Rev. Nick Miles (Tecumseh Red Cloud of Neetopk Keetopk) at Seed Song Farm in the Town of Ulster. Over 50 people witnessed smudging, drumming, a tree blessing on the farm’s maple sugar grove and took part in rituals of earth blessings and circle dancing. A pancake meal with farm-made maple syrup followed and an indigenous-themed Maple Fest featuring Native American storytelling and tours of the maple sugaring process rounded out the afternoon.