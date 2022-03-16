Bike-Friendly Kingston and the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County will be hosting their first free bicycle repair clinic of the year on Saturday, March 26. Come to the Y parking lot on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to have your bike checked over.

A bell is required by New York State law, and if you ride after dark, you need a set of front and rear lights. If you’re under 14 years of age, a helmet is required while riding. You can get bells, lights and bike helmets at the clinic.

No advance registration is required. The event is free, but donations are welcome! Be sure to bring your bike. In case of bad weather, the rain date is Monday, March 28 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact YMCA Bicycle Program manager Tom Polk at (845) 338-3810, extension 102, or e-mail tpolk@ymcaulster.org.