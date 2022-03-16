The Woodstock Planning Board has a busy night on Thursday, March 17, when it will hold public hearings on six items including subdividing the Lasher Funeral Home property.

The board will hear public comment on a plan to subdivide the 4.81-acre lot at 100 Tinker Street into a 2.81-acre and a 2-acre lot. Though nothing is official yet, speculation is that a group of neighbors has pooled resources to save the open field behind the former funeral home.

That would leave the front available for commercial activity. Janet Peterson, the family matriarch and sole owner since longtime funeral director Ken Peterson died, has struggled along with Ken’s brother Carl, to keep the funeral home running, but it is no longer viable. A deal with Woodstock Way Hotel partners Ryan Giuliani and Jesse Halliburton to develop it into a hotel and retail space fell through due to timing and an impending moratorium on transient housing development. The partners had planned to build homes on the back field, but soon agreed to sell that land back to any group interested in keeping it undeveloped. That fell through along with the deal for the entire property. Since then, neighbors have been working on plans to save the field.

Also on the docket is a special use permit application to build a home on Cross Patch Road in Willow. The home requires the permit because it is in the Scenic Overlay District, an area that is under scrutiny lately because of clearcutting, both alleged and actual.

Other hearings are as follows:

Homeowners at 271 Mink Hollow Road in Lake Hill want to build a bridge over the stream, which requires a wetlands and watercourse permit.

Owners at 7 Elwyn Lane want to divide their 2.13-acre parcel into two lots, one of 1.29 aces and the other, 0.84 acres.

Owners at 59 Silver Hollow Road in Willow want to divide their 112.29-acre lot into an 86.318-acre lot and a 25.972-acre lot.

Owners at 404 Raycliffe Drive want to divide their 68.53-acre lot into two parcels of around 6 acres and 62.5 acres in size.

The meeting will be held via Zoom videoconferencing.

Email planning@woodstockny.org or call (845) 679-2113, ext. 16 for the link.