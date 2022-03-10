The Water Street Market in New Paltz will host its 13th annual Local Ingredient Chili Challenge on Saturday, March 12 from 12 to 3 p.m. (the snow date is Sunday, March 13). Show support by participating or tasting chili made by our local restaurants and home chefs. The chili will be judged for First and Second Place under these categories: People’s Choice, Best Vegetarian, Best Professional (Restaurant or Professional Chef), Best Home Chef and Most Creative.

The Water Street Market will be providing the two-ounce-portion cups and spoons. Tickets cost $1 per taste, 12 for $10 and 25 for $20. All proceeds from this event will go to St. Joseph’s non-denominational food pantry, which is in dire need of supplies to feed hundreds of local families. This event typically raises at least $1,000.

These spots fill up quickly, so please contact Theresa Fall at terryfall@gmail.com if you would like to enter.