What better way to spend an afternoon in dreary March than to be transported to a spring paradise at the annual Lawn and Garden Show at Adams in Kingston. Take a moment to relax in a space filled with blooming flowers, waterfalls, streams, fairy gardens and stone walls. You can learn the best ways to attract wild birds to your yard and what songbirds need to be enticed, how to keep them healthy and keep them coming back. Also, experts will offer tips on starting your own fairy garden with plant selection and placement, with a focus on small DIY water features. The show will run through March 13 during normal shopping hours.