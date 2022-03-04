Kingston Library, at 55 Franklin Street, will present Mask Magic! 3-D Mask Making with metal tooling on Thursday, March 10 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. for youth in grades 4 – 7.

Learn how to create a beautiful Mask using a unique material – metal. Artist Jill Obrig will teach you how to use tools to create beautiful, ugly, funny, scary, happy, or any combination of expressive masks. You will learn the art of forming the metal, transforming its facial features into your own design! Lastly, you will then embellish your Mask using a variety of materials such as feathers and colored markers. We will end by modeling our wonderful creations! Class size is limited, for young people in Grades 4 – 7. The program is free.

Celebrate Youth Art Month by making your own creations!

Registration is required. Call the Children’s Library at 845-331-0507 ext. 7 for information and visit tinyurl.com/knglib-calendar to register.