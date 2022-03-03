This winter, Phoenicia Elementary School students have been hard at work restoring their school’s iconic eagle sign, which had been created by local sign-maker Kurt Boyer eleven years ago. The students, inspired by their Social Studies lessons, have also added a few touches of their own to the original work.

“This project is part of a learning unit on symbolism,” said Karen Hadley, an Onteora teacher on special assignment who is helping Grade 2 and 3 classroom teachers weave Social Studies content into other subject areas. “This is the culminating civic action piece,” she explained. “Students are taking what they have learned and applying it to doing something good for the community.”