For the week ending Saturday, February 26, the state’s Covid dashboard recorded an average daily death total of 32, down from the previous week’s 48 and right in line with the roughly one-third weekly reduction in deaths of previous weeks. If the pattern holds, there’ll be 21 pandemic deaths per day statewide next week as the incidence of positive cases continues its decline.

One Covid fatality was recorded in Ulster County this week — the smallest number since early December — bringing the total local Covid deaths in the past two years to 370.