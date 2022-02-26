Tune in this week if you want to see the oldest incorporated street in America featured on PBS’s popular television series, Travels with Darley. Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz will be featured in the “New York’s Empire State Trail,” episode that airs for the first time in the Hudson Valley Region today at 9:30am on WMHT. The show will also start streaming on networks March 1st through Ovation, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and more.

The episode has viewers travel along the Empire Trail, a 750-mile non-motorized pedestrian route that begins in New York City and extends to the Canadian border and west to Buffalo. Host Darley Newman features various sections of the trail to hike and bike as well as highlighting some of the unique local arts and culture that the surrounding small towns and cities have to offer including the beauty and bounty of the Hudson Valley. Darley encourages viewers to take a walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail, visit the bridge from the film, A Quiet Place, the Rosendale Trestle as well as New Paltz’s Historic Huguenot Street (www.huguenotstreet.org) The Walkway Over the Hudson also makes an appearance in this trek throughout Upstate New York.

To learn more about where to watch the series go to https://darley-newman.com

To learn more about the Empire State Trail go to https://empiretrail.ny.gov.